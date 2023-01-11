INDIANAPOLIS – A man has died after being critically injured in an apartment fire on the east side.

Crews were called to the Briergate Apartments in the 2800 block of Elwin Drive around 10:20 p.m. Monday. They encountered smoke in a hallway upon entering the building.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire and located a man and his 1-year-old daughter next to a burned-out couch. They also found three other children: a 14-year-old, a 12-year-old and a 3-year-old.

All five victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The Indianapolis Fire Department said the 31-year-old man died from his injuries early Wednesday morning. IFD didn’t release his name pending family notification.

The children were taken to Riley Hospital for Children; IFD said they remained in critical but stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

Fire investigators said the apartment had no working smoke alarm. Apartment management said a working smoke alarm had been in the unit two weeks prior when they checked.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.