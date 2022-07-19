KOKOMO, Ind. – A 25-year-old man died after being shot in the head during a weekend drive-by shooting in Kokomo.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of North Delphos Street around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16.

Officers found 25-year-old Jalen Dowling suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in what police described as a drive-by shooting.

Dowling was taken to a Kokomo-area hospital before being transported to an Indianapolis facility. He died Saturday night, according to police.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy. Dowling’s death remains under investigation, and police haven’t released any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information should contact Captain Mike Banush at (765) 456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).