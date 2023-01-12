KOKOMO, Ind. — A man died Tuesday from injuries suffered when he was struck by a vehicle in Kokomo, the Kokomo Police Department announced Thursday.

The man was identified as 87-year-old William Walden, of Kokomo.

Police said he was struck on Jan. 6 by a 62-year-old Kokomo man driving a Dodge Caravan. Officers were called to the intersection of Jefferson St. and Market St. at about 1:30 p.m. and found Walden laying in the road. A witnesses told police Walden was crossing the roadway from the north to the south when he was hit.

Walden was taken to a local hospital before being flown to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment, said KPD.

Police noted that the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should call KPD at 765-456-7017.