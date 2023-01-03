MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was killed Sunday in a crash that involved a deer on I-70 in Morgan County, the sheriff said Tuesday.

Morgan County Sheriff Richard Myers said 40-year-old Bennie N. Murry III was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A preliminary investigation shows Murry III was traveling eastbound on I-70 at a high rate of speed when his Chevrolet Avalanche struck a guard rail and then struck a bridge pier.

“Deer hair was found on the underside of the vehicle so it appears the vehicle made contact with a deer at some point,” explained Myers.