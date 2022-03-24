CORRECTION: Police previously stated the deceased was an adult woman. On Friday, police corrected this by stating the driver of the Infiniti was an adult man.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly accident on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street that claimed the life of one man Thursday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday. Detectives believe an Infiniti was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed in the 3600 block of MLK when the vehicle tried to squeeze between two vehicles.

The Infiniti struck both vehicles, according to investigators, went off the road and then collided with a brick wall. The driver of the Infiniti, said to be an adult male, was transported to a hospital in critical condition but later died as a result of his injuries.

Police said the drivers of the other two vehicles were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The name of the deceased has been withheld pending next of kin notification.