MAXWELL, Ind. – A man died following a motorcycle crash in Hancock County.

It happened Tuesday night in Maxwell, about two miles north of Greenfield. Deputies were dispatched around 10:10 p.m.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Aaron Munden was heading south on State Road 9 when a Ford Mustang heading north turned in front of his motorcycle while attempting to enter a driveway.

Munden’s motorcycle collided with the car. He was ejected from the motorcycle before being struck by a third vehicle, police said.

Munden was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.