DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. – A man died Monday after a minivan and train collided in Decatur County.

According to Indiana State Police, it happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday just east of Greensburg.

Investigators said Charles A. Papenhaus, 78, turned south onto County Road 200 East from State Road 46. A train was heading westbound across County Road 200 East and slammed into the driver’s side of Papenhaus’ 2006 Dodge Caravan.

Papenhaus was pronounced dead at the scene. ISP said the two occupants in the Indiana & Ohio Railway train were unhurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Other responding agencies included the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, Greensburg Fire Department, Decatur County EMS and the Decatur County Coroner’s Office.