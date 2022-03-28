HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – A Sheridan man died in a Hamilton County crash Monday morning, police say.

Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 236th Street and Six Points Road around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said the crash involved an SUV and a semi truck. The semi was heading west on 236th Street while the SUV was southbound on Six Points Road. Police said it appeared the front of the semi hit the driver’s side door of the SUV.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 76-year-old Claude V. Burtron of Sheridan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.