MARION, Ind. – A man died following a crash involving a motorcycle and minivan Tuesday night in Marion.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 10 p.m. Tuesday to the 3300 block of Central Avenue.

They found a man dead at the scene and believe he’d been riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. They also found a Dodge Caravan that had apparently been involved.

The driver of the Caravan consented to a blood draw, which is required in a deadly crash.

The crash remains under investigation. The findings will go to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office for review.