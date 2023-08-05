A man died in a single-vehicle accident in Madison County Saturday afternoon.

Madison County Police responded to a call near the 4400 block of South 50W, and they found a 1998 Buick Park Avenue when they arrived on scene.

After a preliminary investigation, officials determined the Buick likely left the east side of the road, re-entered the roadway, then left the west side of the road. The reason for the vehicle’s swerving is unknown at this time.

Madison County Police announced that the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle, and no other injuries related to the accident have been reported.

Police are still investigating the accident, and the identity of the man remains unknown. Officials are working with the Madison County Coroner’s Office to identify the man and notify his next of kin.