INDIANAPOLIS – A man died following a weekend crash on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to 7900 S. Mooresville Road just after 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Police described it as a single-vehicle crash with a fatality.

The Decatur Township Fire Department also dispatched crews to the scene. Photos from the department showed a truck went off the road and crashed into a pole.

The sole occupant of the truck died, officials said. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified him as 26-year-old Carlos Hilaro Flores Armendariz.

The crash remains under investigation.