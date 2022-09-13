GREENFIELD, Ind. — Detectives are trying to determine how a man and dog died after their bodies were found in a Chevy pickup truck outside a PetSmart in Greenfield on Tuesday.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, the bodies were discovered at 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot near the front of the business on Barrett Drive. Detectives aren’t sure what led to the man and the dog’s death but believe the bodies had been in the pickup for at least a few days.

Authorities said officers were called to the scene after a person walked by the white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado and noticed the man inside. Police said it was “obvious” to officers that the man and dog inside were dead and had possibly been dead for a few days.

Detectives are working to determine the cause of death along with the coroner’s office. Video evidence is being collected from nearby stores to aid in the investigation.

Police will not release the identity of the man until family can be notified.

Police ask anyone who may have been in the PetSmart parking lot over the weekend and might have information to contact Detective Lieutenant Nathan Garner at (317) 477-4410 or email him at ngarner@greenfieldin.org.

The Greenfield police stated they do not believe foul play is involved in the deaths and believe there is no threat to the public.