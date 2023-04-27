MUNCIE, Ind. — A man who claims to have been practicing his parkour was caught on the roof of the Delaware County Jail on Tuesday afternoon and charged with trespassing.

The man reportedly told police he was unaware he was on the roof of a jail and thought it was a child support building, according to a police report.

Court documents detail that the man reportedly scaled an air conditioning unit using an attached ladder and then leapt from the unit onto the roof of the jail where he was spotted by jail staff.

The 27-year-old’s parkour session ended up getting the man a closer look of the jail than just its roof as deputies arrested the man on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.