NEWAGO COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan authorities are asking for Hoosiers to keep their eyes peeled for a missing man who vanished north of Fordsville, Kentucky, while driving his RV back to Michigan.

According to the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Department, 77-year-old Robert Andrew Boyd went missing in early March while on his way from Florida to Michigan.

Boyd was reportedly last seen via surveillance camera on March 1 while traveling northbound on K-69 from Fordsville, Kentucky, located less than 40 minutes from the Indiana border.

Boyd is said to be driving a 2015 Thor Motor Coach with a Michigan plate reading DEB3351.

Boyd is also towing a 2019 Key West boat with a Michigan trailer plate reading E636461.

Photos provided by Newaygo Co Sheriff’s Dept.

Photos provided by Newaygo Co Sheriff’s Dept.

Photos provided by Newaygo Co Sheriff’s Dept.

Police are asking anyone with information about Boyd, or have seen his vehicle or boat, to contact local law enforcement.