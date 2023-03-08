NEWAGO COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan authorities are asking for Hoosiers to keep their eyes peeled for a missing man who vanished north of Fordsville, Kentucky, while driving his RV back to Michigan.
According to the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Department, 77-year-old Robert Andrew Boyd went missing in early March while on his way from Florida to Michigan.
Boyd was reportedly last seen via surveillance camera on March 1 while traveling northbound on K-69 from Fordsville, Kentucky, located less than 40 minutes from the Indiana border.
Boyd is said to be driving a 2015 Thor Motor Coach with a Michigan plate reading DEB3351.
Boyd is also towing a 2019 Key West boat with a Michigan trailer plate reading E636461.
Police are asking anyone with information about Boyd, or have seen his vehicle or boat, to contact local law enforcement.