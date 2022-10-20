INDIANAPOLIS – Several questions remain unanswered after a man was found dead inside a burned car on the southeast side.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the individual as 60-year-old John Douglas Gray and said the “cause and manner” of his death are pending.

Indianapolis firefighters were called to 5350 E. Thompson Rd. around 3 a.m. Wednesday for a reported vehicle fire. When they arrived, they found Gray dead inside the burned car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The car was located in the parking lot of the Kroger Marketplace at Thompson and Emerson in Franklin Township.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police consider this a “death investigation” for the time being.