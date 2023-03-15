MUNCIE, Ind. – Muncie police opened a homicide investigation after finding man dead inside a duplex that had apparently been the site of a shooting.

According to the Muncie Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday after dispatchers received multiple calls about gunshots in the 1300 block of East 10th Street.

Officers responded to a duplex that appeared to have several bullet holes. They found a man dead inside the residence.

Muncie police are “actively investigating” the case and asked anyone with information to contact them at (765) 747-4867.