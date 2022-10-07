DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A jury deliberated for more than six hours before convicting a 28-year-old man guilty of fatally shooting another man outside a Muncie gas station back in 2018.

Armon Edwards was found guilty of murder, voluntary manslaughter, attempted armed robbery, and criminal recklessness.

A probable cause affidavit shows Edwards and 28-year-old Jordan Rowe were involved in an altercation at a Marathon gas station on E. Main Street on Oct. 7, 2018.

Armon Edwards booking photo

Muncie police say Edwards was seen on surveillance video as he approached Rowe in the parking lot.

“Armon then approached Rowe with his hood up and gun already out,” read the affidavit.

Rowe also had a gun, and the two were seen struggling on video with both weapons fired.

Edwards was shot once in the chest, and Rowe was shot at least three times. Police said Edwards fled in an SUV with Rowe already dead or dying in the lot.

During the investigation, Edwards’ family told police he had an ongoing feud with Rowe.

Edwards could be sentenced up to 65 years on the murder conviction alone. His sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.