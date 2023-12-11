BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A Bloomington Subway worker who shot a man during an altercation in July has been acquitted of attempted murder.

Jurors found Sean Rivers, 23, not guilty following his trial last week. Rivers had been in jail since July after being arrested and charged in the case.

According to previous reports, Bloomington police responded on the afternoon of July 15 to the 1800 block of North Kinser Avenue. They found a 51-year-old man had been shot in the chest outside a Subway restaurant.

Witnesses said Rivers had gotten into an argument with the man, who’d parked his truck in front of the restaurant.

According to court documents, Rivers told investigators he’d asked the man to move the truck because it was parked illegally. The two argued about it, and Rivers went inside the Subway where he worked to retrieve his backpack and gun. Their argument continued when Rivers came back; he claimed the man lunged at him, leading him to fire in self-defense.

After the shooting, Rivers ran home, where police found and arrested him. The prosecutor’s office later charged him with attempted murder.

His trial was originally scheduled for October, but court records indicate it was delayed due to “congestion.” Rivers asked the court to reduce his bail, although the judge denied the request.

His trial was eventually rescheduled for Dec. 4. Jurors returned a not guilty verdict on Dec. 6, according to court records. The court ordered Rivers released from custody.