VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A man was arrested for driving a Power Wheels Jeep while impaired Wednesday night.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper was patrolling the 2500 block of North 2nd Street in Vincennes when he saw someone driving a Power Wheels Jeep with no lights or reflectors.

The vehicle was stopped on 2nd Street and the driver was identified as 51-year-old John McKee of Vincennes.

ISP said Mckee showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.

It was later confirmed at Good Samaritan Hospital that McKee was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana.

He was arrested and taken to the Knox County jail on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.