TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A man in Tippecanoe County was involved in two separate road rage incidents within minutes of each other, according to the Indiana State Police.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 12:30 p.m. on a report of a road rage incident and shots fired on I-65, southbound near the 180 mile marker.

The victim of the first incident was driving a semi-truck and advised to pull over at a safe location. This conversation is where dispatchers were able to determine that the suspects vehicle was a Black Chevrolet Tahoe.

While looking for the Tahoe, police were dispatched to another road rage incident involving the same vehicle, ultimately leading them closer to the suspect.

Kevin Perfetti, 53, from Lowell was arrested and preliminarily charged with Criminal Recklessness, a Level 5 Felony, Intimidation with a Firearm, a Level 6 Felony, and Pointing a Firearm, a Class A Misdemeanor.

During the investigation, troopers discovered several firearms inside of the Tahoe.

This is an ongoing investigation, information will be added as it becomes available.