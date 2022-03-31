JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a suspect in connection with a Wednesday night shooting that left a man in critical condition.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, a man called 911 around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday to report he’d been shot.

After the shooting, he left the suspect’s house in the 500 block of County Road 990 West and drove to the intersection of U.S. 50 and 975 West, police said.

Deputies and EMS personnel located the victim outside his vehicle and learned key information about the shooting before he was taken to Schenk Medical Center.

The shooting victim was eventually transported to an Indianapolis hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition.

Police arrested Donald A. Fugett, 46, of Medora, in connection with the shooting. He was being held without bond in the Jackson County Jail on a charge of battery with a deadly weapon.

The shooting remains under investigation.