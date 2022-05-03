ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man was transported to an Indianapolis hospital following a weekend hit-and-run crash.

The Anderson Police Department said it happened around 6 p.m. Saturday at 53rd Street and Madison Avenue.

Officers found David Reese, 64, lying in the road with serious leg injuries. He was taken to an Anderson-area hospital before being transported to an Indianapolis facility.

Investigators located a vehicle and driver they believed were involved in the crash. They took a 32-year-old Anderson man into custody for questioning and were awaiting the results of a blood draw.

Anderson police said Reese remained in stable condition as of Monday morning. The crash remains under investigation.