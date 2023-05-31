CARMEL, Ind. — A Noblesville man has been charged after police say he shot at a Carmel home multiple times on May 28.

Carmel Police were called on a report of shots fired in the area of Eden Village Place on May 28, around 10 p.m. Earlier in the day an armed individual came to a home in the area demanding information about the homeowner. The occupants at the residence called CPD and an investigation began.

Police say the suspect had left the area prior to the officers’ arrival and as a precaution the occupants left the property and relocated. When the homeowner returned to the residence later in the evening they found multiple bullet holes on the property. Officers responded and processed the scene for evidence from the damage.

CPD investigators have identified the suspect as 50-year-old Andrew Bryant of Noblesville. Bryant is charged with Criminal Recklessness a Level 5 Felony and Intimidation and Pointing a Firearm, a Level 6 Felony.

Investigators believe Bryant is the only suspect in the incident. However no motive has been released as the investigation is ongoing.

Bryant has a jury trial scheduled for September 18 at 8:30 a.m.