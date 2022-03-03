DUNKIRK, Ind. (WANE) — Two officers were hurt and a man was killed in a “police involved shooting” in Jay County Thursday.

According to a news release from the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office, Dunkirk Police Chief Dane Mumbower and Officer Erica Post responded to a complaint in the 200 block of Mt. Auburn Street in Dunkirk.

“During that encounter,” the prosecutor’s office explained, “there was a police involved shooting that resulted in the death of Kevin P. Zimmerman, age 36, of 234 Mt. Auburn St., Dunkirk, Indiana.”

The two officers suffered “non-lethal injuries” during the incident, the prosecutor’s office said.

It’s not know what sparked the violence or what the initial complaint was. The prosecutor’s office did not say how the officers were hurt.

Detectives and crime scene investigators from the Indiana State Police were called to the scene and were handling the investigation, the prosecutor’s office said.

No other information was released.