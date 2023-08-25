HAMILTON COUNTY — A man is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Hamilton County.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call pertaining to a crash on State Road 37 at approximately 4:46 p.m. on Thursday. When officials arrived at the scene, they found a Nissan Rogue, a Dodge Ram and a Ford Escape. The Rogue came to rest on its side and the Ram was inverted.

Police’s investigation revealed witnesses on the scene, including an off-duty firefighter, extracted the driver of the Ram from his vehicle and tried to employ life-saving measures. The Ram’s driver, later identified as 43-year-old Jarrod Jones of Tipton, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the Rogue and Escape were both transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis to receive care for their injuries. HCSO deputies did not provide an update on the two drivers’ current conditions in their press release.

HSCO indicated that the crash began when a Nissan Rogue tried to make a left turn on SR 37. The car was stopped and yielding to oncoming traffic from the road’s northbound lanes when the Escape began to approach it at a high rate of speed.

In an attempt to avoid a collision with the Escape, the Rogue tried to enter the ditch. As it headed toward the ditch, the Rogue was hit by the Escape.

After it collided with the Rogue, the Escape entered the northbound lanes and struck the Ram. The drivers of the Ram and Escape were not wearing seat belts, according to HSCO deputies.

Local authorities are still investigating the incident. HCSO deputies were assisted by the Noblesville, Cicero and White River Township fire departments at the time of the crash.