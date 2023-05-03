MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A man died in a fiery early morning crash involving a riding mower and a minivan in Madison County, police say.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of east State Road 236.

A black 2013 Dodge Caravan driven by a 57-year-old woman was heading eastbound when it struck a man on a zero-turn riding mower that was also traveling along the road.

Both vehicles erupted into flames; deputies found both the minivan and mower fully engulfed when they arrived. The man on the mower, identified as 56-year-old Bradley Swigeart, died at the scene.

Investigators determined there were no lights on the mower at the time of the crash, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department’s Accident Investigation Team.

The driver of the van was taken to an Anderson hospital, where she was treated and released. Toxicology results are pending and police said the crash remains under investigation.