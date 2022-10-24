MUNCIE, Ind. – A 56-year-old man died following an overnight shooting in Muncie.

According to the Muncie Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of W. Memorial around 12:15 a.m. Monday.

Officers arrived to find 56-year-old Daniel Dunsmore had been shot in the chest. Dunsmore was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

“Those involved in the incident were detained,” according to a release from the Muncie Police Department.

The shooting remains under investigation.