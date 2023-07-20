RICHMOND, Ind. — Police in Wayne County are searching for multiple suspects after a man was killed during a shootout Thursday morning at a parking lot in Richmond.

The Richmond Police Department said officers were called around 8:10 a.m. to the 130 block of N. 34th Street after receiving a report that multiple people were shooting guns. Upon arrival to the area, which is on the east side of the city, officers found a victim shot in the parking lot.

The victim, later identified as 32-year-old Richmond resident Robert Anthony Hill, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when RPD found him. Hill, RPD said, was pronounced dead at the scene by Richmond Fire Dept. medics.

RPD said officers immediately launched an investigation into the deadly shooting and were able to locate several bullet strikes and holes on a nearby vehicle and multiple surrounding buildings. However, no other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Witnesses at the scene reported to officers that two men, dressed in all black and wearing masks, were responsible for the shooting. The suspects, RPD said, reportedly left the scene in a 4-door black or dark blue car with chrome-colored wheels traveling in an unknown direction.

Despite the suspect information, RPD said the men left before officers arrived. Investigators responded to the crime scene to collect additional evidence and interview witnesses, but no arrests have been made as of 7 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information on the shooting, or anyone with security footage capturing the incident, is being asked to contact RPD detectives by calling (765) 983-7247.