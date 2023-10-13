MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Unionville man was arrested on several counts after leading police on a high-speed chase and then attempting to flee by swimming into a lake.

Matthew Fischman, 37, was arrested on the following charges:

Battery By Means of a Deadly Weapon – Level 5 Felony

Two Counts Resisting Law Enforcement with Vehicle – Level 5 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement – Class A Misdemeanor

Driving While Suspended – Class A Misdemeanor

Leaving the Scene of an Accident – Class B Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving – Class C Misdemeanor

Two warrants Monroe and Marion County

Officers with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at the 8700 block of Midview Drive in Unionville on Friday at 4 a.m. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Fischman had active warrants for misdemeanor theft in Monroe County and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement in Marion County.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they noticed Fischman in a vehicle on Southshore Drive. This is when officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but reported that Fischman refused to stop and a chase began. Fischman drove through multiple counties that caused damage to three police cars. Another police car sustained damage from a deer.

When Fischman’s car could no longer drive he hopped out of the window of his car and began to swim away into Lake Lemon.

Deputies then attempted to find Fischman by boat with water retrieval from the Monroe Fire Protection District. However, the pursuit quickly turned to a rescue as Fischman began to struggle in the water. Officers then constructed a device to bring him to shore in an attempt to rescue.

Successfully saved, Fischman was then transported to the Monroe County Correctional Center.