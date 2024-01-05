FRANKLIN, Ind. — A federal court sentenced a Franklin man to prison for making guns at home.

Alexander Clark, 28, was sentenced to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to making a firearm in violation of the National Firearms Act, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of a machine gun.

“Criminals like this defendant exploit modern technology to illegally manufacture deadly weapons and illegally arm others, including felons and juveniles,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “The serious federal prison sentence imposed here demonstrates that our office is committed to making our communities safer by getting these devices off our streets and holding illegal gun traffickers accountable.”

According to court documents, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives began to investigate Clark based on occasions where he sold privately made firearms.

Authorities found that Clark sold five Glock-style pistols using 3-D printers for the frames, a 3-D printed AR-15 rifle lower receiver and two machinegun conversion devices.

On August 22, 2022, ATF agents searched Clark’s home and located multiple firearms, machine guns, silencers, firearm accessories, and a 3-D printer with other electronic devices.

Clark possessed seven machine guns, 27 machinegun conversion devices, and seven silencers. None of the devices were legally registered.



“Machine gun conversion devices, which convert semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic weapons, are one of the most serious challenges facing ATF and our law enforcement partners at the moment,” stated Daryl S. McCormick, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Columbus Field Division. “These conversion devices increase the lethality of a firearm while also reducing the ability of the person firing the weapon to control where they shoot. This combination is deadly and random and represents a clear threat to our community. We will work with our partners to remove these devices and those who are manufacturing and selling them from our streets.”

The U.S. Probation Office will supervise Clark for three years following his release from federal prison.