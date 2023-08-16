MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A man was accidentally shot while hunting in the Morgan-Monroe State Forest Tuesday morning, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the property office of the state forest around 8 a.m. on Tuesday to assist a man who said he had been shot while hunting, according to a news release from the department.

The man, who is a 72-year-old from Monrovia, reported he was shot by another hunter in the area while squirrel hunting. The man was transported to a local hospital and was later released, the news release said.

“Indiana Conservation Officers remind hunters to always identify their target and be aware of what is around it before shooting in the field,” the news release said.