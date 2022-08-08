JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Johnson County are looking for at least two suspects in connection to a shooting that injured one person.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the 6700 block of County Road South 800 West in Morgantown in reference to a shooting at around 8:55 p.m. Sunday.

Shooting investigation (Courtesy: Johnson County Sheriff’s Office)

A man was found that had been shot at least once. He was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. His current condition is unknown.

The sheriff’s office has already conducted interviews but has not shared any information about an arrest.