BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man in Bloomington is recovering after being shot and critically wounded near a Subway Saturday afternoon.

The Bloomington Police Department responded around 1:25 p.m. Saturday to a report of a man shot near a Subway restaurant’s dumpsters. When officers arrived at 1839 N. Kinser Pike, they located a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. Officials said he was in critical yet stable condition.

Investigators identified a suspect and located him near West Northlane Drive. He was taken into custody without incident and there is no current threat to public safety.

