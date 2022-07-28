BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man died after being shot in the head during an argument at a Bloomington apartment, police say.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to Kinser Flats Apartments located in the 1600 block of N. Kinser Pike around 4:50 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving a 911 call.

The caller reported finding a man dead in the bedroom of a first-floor apartment. Officers and emergency medical crews unsuccessfully attempted to resuscitate the man, who was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Monroe County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 28-year-old Tyshawn Carter.

Investigators talked to numerous people who live in the apartments. After reviewing surveillance cameras and searching the area, officers believe Carter got into an argument with another man. In the course of the argument, the other man pulled a gun and shot Carter.

Carter then collapsed on the floor as the shooter left the building. The coroner’s office said he died from a gunshot wound to the head and ruled his death a homicide.

Investigators are attempting to identify the suspected shooter. Anyone with information should contact Detective Jon Muscato at (812) 349-3325.