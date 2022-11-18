ANDERSON, Ind. – A man walked into an Anderson PetSmart store with a gun and robbed it, police say.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the PetSmart located on S. Scatterfield Road. According to the Anderson Police Department, a man entered the store, displayed the handle of a gun and demanded money.

The man left with some cash from the register. Officers set up a perimeter and searched the area with a K9. They didn’t arrest anyone and said the robbery remains under investigation.

Anderson police released a surveillance image of the man they’re looking for.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).