EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man spotted along the Ohio River with a stolen rubber ducky raft was pulled from the water as storms rushed through the area, according to Evansville police.

The incident caused a scene on social media Thursday afternoon. Witnesses tell us the water rescue happened near Broadway Avenue.

(Courtesy: Taylor Saunders)

Evansville Police say the man, who was wearing a safety vest and hard hat, stole the raft and was using a shovel to paddle down the river. Marine services reportedly tried to help the man, but we’re told he acted like he did not want help and kept shooing them away.

Officers say the man, later identified as Jeffery Chumley, was pulled from the water and returned to the dock. Chumley was arrested after leaving the hospital and charged with theft.

“Although first responders were very busy during this incident, responding to trees/limbs down, streets flooding, and power lines down, first responders were still able to quickly respond to this incident before Chumley floated too far down the river,” says EPD Sgt. Anna Gray.

Officers thank the Evansville Marine Services and the Evansville Fire Department for their teamwork. No injuries were reported during this incident.