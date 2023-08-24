TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Tippecanoe County early Thursday morning.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 1:53 a.m. on a report of a stab wound. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who stated that he was in an argument around Klondike Road with another male. The quarrel developed into a physical altercation that led to the victim being stabbed by a different male outside.

Both of the suspects fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital and was treated for lacerations to his head and both arms.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office at 765-423-9388 and ask for the detective division.