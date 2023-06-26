KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that left a man with serious injuries Saturday evening.

Investigators said a 28-year-old man from Kokomo, was driving a maroon 2007 Harley Davidson northbound on Park Road approaching Markland Avenue and lost control while negotiating the curves, impacted the north curb, and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Investigators said the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital and later transported by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital for medical treatment.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kokomo Police Department.