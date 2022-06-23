ANDERSON, Ind. – A man suffered a ruptured spleen following an attack at the Madison County Jail this week.

According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Mellinger said 43-year-old Terrel Hollenback was being detained with several others when he attacked 46-year-old Andrew Carman. The sheriff described the attack as unprovoked.

Hollenback hit Carman in the head initially. About 20 minutes later, he struck him several times, including in the abdomen.

Medical staff checked Carman several times after the assault, Mellinger said, but Carman became very ill about seven hours after the incident.

He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital and diagnosed with a ruptured spleen.

Hollenback, who was being held on misdemeanor charges in Anderson City Court, remained incarcerated after the incident, Mellinger said. Detectives were seeking a felony aggravated battery charge in the case.

Carman was being held on charges including possession of cocaine and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to court records.