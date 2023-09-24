MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County man has died after being run over by a tractor Friday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 9779 W SR 45 on a report of a person injured by a tractor on Friday, Sept. 22. Upon arrival, officers determined that a man was riding in a John Deere when the driver reportedly hit a large ditch and thrusted the victim off the tractor. The man was then run over by the tractor.

The victim was identified as Larry Martindale of Solsberry.

This incident is under investigation. Information will be updated as it becomes available.