SEYMOUR, Ind. – Police arrested a man accused of dumping an overdose victim at a Seymour park.

Warren Scott Ross, 31, of Commiskey, is charged with neglect of a dependent and criminal recklessness, according to court records.

On June 6, officers with the Seymour Police Department found an unresponsive woman lying in the grass at the Freeman Field Recreation Area.

She was revived with two doses of naloxone and told police she didn’t know how she’d ended up in the park. She was taken to a medical center so she could recover from an opioid overdose.

The woman told police she’d been traveling from house to house recently and staying with strangers due to her struggles with addiction.

Surveillance cameras showed a man in a black cutoff shirt driving a red hatchback vehicle in the area where the woman was dumped.

After following several leads, police tracked the red hatchback to an address in Jennings County and obtained a search warrant.

A search of the residence turned up fentanyl, prescription medication, cash and drug paraphernalia, police said. Investigators took Ross into custody.

During an interview, Ross told police the woman wanted to go to the Freeman Field Recreation Area, so he’d taken her there. While at the park, she became unresponsive.

Ross “removed the victim from the vehicle and drove off because he panicked,” according to police. Investigators noted that no one called 911 to get help for the woman.

He will likely face drug-related charges in Jennings County, police said.

A second man was also arrested in the course of the investigation. Police said the individual was in possession of fentanyl and had an active warrant.