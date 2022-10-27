CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — A Massachusetts man wanted for murder was arrested following a joint operation with Indiana State Police and the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force.

Jason Palmer booking photo

Troopers in ISP’s Pendleton District were tipped off Wednesday about Jason Palmer, 45, being parked at a Sinclair gas station on State Road 1 just south of the I-70 interchange in Cambridge City.

Palmer was wanted on several felony warrants out of Georgia, including murder.

According to state police, Palmer was in a semi and complied with troopers’ commands when they spotted him.

He was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Wayne County Jail.

Palmer was preliminarily charged with murder, aggravated assault, and concealing death. He will be extradited back to Georgia.