TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A judge sentenced a Vincennes man to more than 11 years in federal prison in connection with a drug case.

Christopher Wrought, 54, mailed packages of drugs from California to at least two Indiana addresses, according to federal prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to offenses related to trafficking methamphetamine.

Upon his release, Wrought will be on supervised probation for five years.

The investigation into Wrought began in April 2021, when multiple agencies, including the Greene County Drug Task Force, Indiana State Police, Bloomington Police Department Drug Task Force, suspected him of trafficking meth and heroin into Indiana.

On May 20, 2021, Wrought arrived in Fresno, California, after taking a charter bus from Bloomington. While there, he mailed a pair of packages containing drugs from California to a Bloomfield address, federal prosecutors said.

Wrought boarded a Greyhound bus to return to Bloomington, but drug interdiction officers intercepted him in Kansas City. He told police he was on his way back to Indiana and consented to a search of his bags.

Police found methamphetamine inside a white mailing envelope in one bag. Another bag contained meth, marijuana and cocaine. Wrought was also in possession of heroin, investigators said. In addition, authorities located $10,000 in cash bundled in rubber bands.

On May 26, 2021, one of the packages Wrought sent from California arrived in Bloomfield. The package contained 232 grams of methamphetamine and 63 grams of cocaine.

The second package arrived in Bloomfield the next day; investigators said the five-pound parcel contained 907 grams of meth and 178 grams of heroin. The second package also had a handwritten return address with Wrought’s name and an associated address in Solsberry, located in Greene County.

Over the preceding year, investigators suspect Wrought mailed about 12 boxes of drugs from Fresno to the addresses in Bloomfield and Solsberry.

The investigation involved the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Vigo County Drug Task Force.