FISHERS, Ind. — A St. Louis man has been arrested after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on chases.

According to the Fishers Police Department, Revon Swinney first led officers on a chase in a stolen maroon Lincoln MKZ around 1 a.m. Sunday. Police observed the vehicle driving erratically, then attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

Swinney did not pull over, leading FPD on a chase. FPD reported that its officers eventually terminated the chase.

Another law enforcement agency also attempted to stop Swinney, but after another short pursuit, he got away, per FPD.

Local dispatchers later received a call about an abandoned vehicle on I-69 near mile marker 207. FPD indicated that it dispatched officers to the scene because the abandoned vehicle’s description matched that of the car Swinney used to lead police on chases.

Officers eventually apprehended Swinney with assistance from a drone and a police K-9. FPD indicated that officers found an empty gun holster, marijuana, credit cards with various names on them and several cell phones during their investigation of Swinney.

FPD reported that, after a more in-depth search of the area, investigators found a semi-automatic .40 caliber handgun with no visible serial number in a dumpster

Swinney faces seven preliminary charges, including resisting law enforcement, theft of a motor vehicle, unlawful carrying of a handgun and possession of marijuana. Three of the charges are felonies, according to court filings.

The stiffest charge Swinney faces is a Level 5 Felony. The maximum penalty for a Level 5 Felony in Indiana is a six-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.