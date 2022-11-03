INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man who reportedly waited for two hours in order to ambush and gun down Marlin Kiser outside Carriage House East apartments in January has been sentenced to serve 64 years in prison after being found guilty of murder.

Andre Johnson was convicted in September after a two-day jury trial. He was found guilty not only of murder but of unlawful possession of a firearm as a serious violent felon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department originally reported responding to Carriage House East apartments on Jan. 30 where Kiser was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Security cameras captured Johnson outside the apartments who could be seen approaching a vehicle, entering the backseat, and shooting Kiser before he then fled the area in his own vehicle. Police tracked Johnson back to his own residence where he was arrested without incident.

Family previously stated that Johnson was a friend of Kiser’s and that the shooting stemmed from a dispute over a girl.