GREENS FORK, Ind. — A Sunday evening house fire has claimed a man and woman’s life after the blaze put four people at risk, two escaping the burning home.

According to Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Josh Smith, the fire occurred Sunday evening in the 7400 block of Carlos Road, near Greens Fork.

Four people were in the home at the time of the fire, Smith said, with two managing to escape.

The man and woman who perished in the fire were both in their early 60s, according to the fire chief.

Smith said the names of the deceased have not been released at this time.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal is investigating the deadly fire.