ANDERSON, Ind. — Madison County authorities are investigating after two people were hospitalized in a motorcycle versus car crash Tuesday afternoon in Anderson.

Anderson Police Department officers on scene confirmed that the crash occurred around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of S. Rangeline Road and Mounds Road in Anderson.

A man and woman were operating the motorcycle when it collided with a car, APD said. Both the man and woman were flung from the motorcycle and injured as a result.

Both motorcycle passengers were taken to an area hospital with multiple injuries, APD said. However, it is unclear how bad the injuries they sustained are.

The driver of the car, APD said, was uninjured.