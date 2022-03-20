NORWAY — A man from Fort Wayne, Ind. was one of four Marines who died last Friday in Norway during a NATO exercise, the US Marine Corps said Sunday.

The marine, Captain Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, was 27 years old and from Fort Wayne. Tomkiewicz and the three other men were all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C.

Tomkiewicz, a release said, was an MV-22B Osprey pilot who joined the Marines on June 18, 2015. His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

The other three men who died were:

Captain Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Mass.

Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio

Corporal Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kent.

In a statement sent Sunday, a Marine Corps spokesman said the bodies were removed from the crash site and were in the process of being returned to the U.S. The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area.

Officials in Norway said the MV-22B Osprey crashed in Graetaedalen in Beiarn, south of Bodoe.