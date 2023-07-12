INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Circuit Court and Superior Courts will be closed on Monday in observance of Deputy John Durm’s funeral. Services will begin at 11 a.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Durm died while transporting a prisoner on July 10. His visitation is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. at Scottish Rite Cathedral (650 N. Meridian).

The Marion County Clerk’s Office in the Community Justice Center will also be closed on Monday. The county clerk’s office located in the City-County Building will remain open.