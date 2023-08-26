MARION — Marion Police Department officers were involved in a fatal shooting on Saturday.

A press release from MPD indicates officers were dispatched near 7th and Boots streets on a report of shots fired. On their way to the scene, officers were given a description of the individual that had allegedly fired shots.

Officers eventually located a man matching the description they received. The man was holding a hand gun near the 600 block of South Adams Street, according to police.

Officers then pursued the man on foot. He ultimately stopped near the 600 block of South Branson Street. The suspect was given multiple orders to put the gun down by police, and he complied.

The man did not follow subsequent orders he received, according to police. He then reached into his left pocket and was tased.

Police reported that, as he was being tased, the suspect produced a second gun and pointed it in the officers’ direction. Officers then shot the suspect.

Officials rendered medical aid to the suspect. He was later transported to Marion Health to receive care for his injuries.

Per the Grant County Coroner’s Office, the suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital at 2:28 p.m. The coroner’s office later released the individual’s name — 29-year-old Casey J. Barlow.

Indiana State Police are currently investigating the incident. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of ISP’s investigation.

The number of officers involved in the incident is currently unknown. No injuries to police have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.